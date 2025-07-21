 

Finance

Majority shareholder of Patria Bank considers full or partial stake sale

21 July 2025

EEAF Financial Services BV, the majority shareholder of Patria Bank (BVB: BPK), is evaluating strategic options for its 84.05% stake in the Romanian credit institution, including a potential full or partial sale, the bank announced on July 18. The move marks a potential ownership change at one of Romania's listed banks, although no firm decision has been made.

"As of the date of this notice, the Majority Shareholder has not made any decision regarding a specific option, and there is no certainty as to whether or when such a decision might be made in the future," Patria Bank stated in a disclosure to investors.

EEAF Financial Services BV, which represents the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), took control of Patria Bank following the fund's acquisition of Banca Comercială Carpatica in 2015–2016. The merged entity was later renamed Patria Bank following a 2017 absorption of Nexte Bank. EEAF is backed by major international institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Fund (EIF), and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

At the most recent closing price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 18, Patria Bank shares (PBK) traded at RON 0.095 (+12.4% d/d), resulting in a market capitalisation of RON 311 million (EUR 62 million).

Patria Bank operates as part of a financial group that includes Patria Credit IFN, focused on rural microfinance, and SAI Patria Asset Management, which manages investment funds. The bank provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, SMEs, microenterprises, and agricultural clients, with a particular focus on expanding financial inclusion through both traditional banking and digital solutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Patria Bank)

