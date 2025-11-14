Transport

Passenger traffic at Bucharest airports rises 9.2% to 13.2 mln in first nine months

14 November 2025

Passenger traffic at Bucharest’s two airports reached 13.2 million in January–September, an increase of 9.23% compared with the same period in 2024, the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) announced. The figures cover Henri Coandă International Airport in Otopeni and Aurel Vlaicu Airport in Băneasa.

Henri Coandă Airport handled 12.9 million passengers and 95,944 aircraft movements during the first nine months of the year. Băneasa Airport recorded 379,073 passengers and 10,896 take-offs and landings.

The growth trend creates favourable conditions for passenger numbers to reach 17 million for the full year 2025, supported by expanding route networks and increased flight frequencies.

Romania was also among the fastest-growing aviation markets in Europe in September, according to data from Airports Council International – Europe. Passenger traffic at Romanian airports rose by 11.1% compared with September 2024, placing the country fourth in the regional ranking behind Slovakia, Poland, and Slovenia, Ziarul Financiar reported.

ACI-Europe noted that the strongest increases were registered at airports benefiting from expanded low-cost operations and resilient outbound travel demand.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Transport

