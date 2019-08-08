Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 09:14
Business
Municipality signs contract for EUR 21 mln park & ride project in eastern Bucharest
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea signed on Tuesday, August 6, the contract for the construction of a park & ride facility at the intersection of Pantelimon and Vergului streets in the eastern part of the capital city.

The investment is estimated at EUR 21 million, financed from the state budget. The facility should be built within 12 months and will include 500 parking spaces.

“Regarding the costs involved by this project, we expect the Finance Ministry to make the transfers according to the law,” Firea said.

“This type of parking contributes effectively to easing the traffic, as it offers non-residents who come to Bucharest on a daily basis, to work or study, an alternative to transit the city with their own car, respectively they can choose to park and use public transportation,” the mayor explained.

At the same time, the park &ride facilities also contribute to freeing the parking lots in the central area, where the demand is very high, she added.

The parking at the intersection of Pantelimon-Vergului will be built by the association Tehnologica Radion, TIAB, and VIA Proiect.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 09:14
Business
Municipality signs contract for EUR 21 mln park & ride project in eastern Bucharest
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea signed on Tuesday, August 6, the contract for the construction of a park & ride facility at the intersection of Pantelimon and Vergului streets in the eastern part of the capital city.

The investment is estimated at EUR 21 million, financed from the state budget. The facility should be built within 12 months and will include 500 parking spaces.

“Regarding the costs involved by this project, we expect the Finance Ministry to make the transfers according to the law,” Firea said.

“This type of parking contributes effectively to easing the traffic, as it offers non-residents who come to Bucharest on a daily basis, to work or study, an alternative to transit the city with their own car, respectively they can choose to park and use public transportation,” the mayor explained.

At the same time, the park &ride facilities also contribute to freeing the parking lots in the central area, where the demand is very high, she added.

The parking at the intersection of Pantelimon-Vergului will be built by the association Tehnologica Radion, TIAB, and VIA Proiect.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40