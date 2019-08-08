Municipality signs contract for EUR 21 mln park & ride project in eastern Bucharest

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea signed on Tuesday, August 6, the contract for the construction of a park & ride facility at the intersection of Pantelimon and Vergului streets in the eastern part of the capital city.

The investment is estimated at EUR 21 million, financed from the state budget. The facility should be built within 12 months and will include 500 parking spaces.

“Regarding the costs involved by this project, we expect the Finance Ministry to make the transfers according to the law,” Firea said.

“This type of parking contributes effectively to easing the traffic, as it offers non-residents who come to Bucharest on a daily basis, to work or study, an alternative to transit the city with their own car, respectively they can choose to park and use public transportation,” the mayor explained.

At the same time, the park &ride facilities also contribute to freeing the parking lots in the central area, where the demand is very high, she added.

The parking at the intersection of Pantelimon-Vergului will be built by the association Tehnologica Radion, TIAB, and VIA Proiect.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)