RO Govt. enables paperless processing of applications for EU funds

Applying for European funds will be done entirely online in Romania, starting June 1, according to an ordinance passed by the Government on May 7, Mediafax reported.

The employees of the EU Funds Ministry and its subordinated structures will have to use the digital system exclusively and give up the paper-based documents in the interaction with the beneficiaries.

The ordinance dubbed "Goodbye papers!" is an initiative that comes to cut the red tape and make transparent the communication between the recipients of European funds and authorities, in line with the European regulations.

"We generated a small revolution by doing what should have been done since 2014, namely start using the digital system," said minister of European funds, Marcel Bolos. EU fund beneficiaries will need fewer physical visits to the managing authorities, will use documents with predefined formats, and will get notifications in real-time on the progress of the submitted projects.

There are currently 29,495 users in the MySMIS system, an application used by individuals and companies who want to access EU funds.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]