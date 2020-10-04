Romania’s online tax payment platform Ghiseul.ro will also be accessible to companies

The Romanian government approved on Thursday, April 9, a decision that provides the possibility for companies to pay their taxes to the state budget online, on the platform Ghiseul.ro.

“The National Electronic Payment System, operable from Ghiseul.ro, will be extended to also allow the payment of obligations due to the general consolidated budget by companies and other entities without legal personality,” the government announced in a press release.

In addition to taxes to the state budget, the companies will also be able to use this platform to pay other obligations due to other public institutions (such as fines), if that entity is enrolled in the National Electronic Payment System (SNEP).

“The fees charged by service providers for the online trading operations related to the collection of payment obligations to the general consolidated budget through SNEP will not exceed the maximum rates approved by the decision issued by the Authority for the Digitization of Romania. In the case of card transactions, the fee charged by the credit institution that accepts the payment is of maximum 1% of the transaction value, but not more than RON 30,” the press release also reads.

“The methodological norms, as well as the technical norms regarding the National electronic system of online payment of the fiscal obligations, are established within 30 days from the entry into force of this Decision.”

At present, SNEP is used exclusively for the payment of taxes and is addressed solely to individuals. In 2019, 384 local and central public institutions were registered on Ghiseul.ro.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)