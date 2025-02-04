Partner Content

In a time of major geopolitical shifts and fierce economic competition among global powers, Europe must take decisive action to regain its competitiveness. Romania, with one of the highest economic dependencies on the European Union, must redefine its position and become an influential player at the decision-making table in Brussels.

In this context, Paneuropa Romania is initiating a public consultation process to draft a strategic white paper outlining Romania's priorities in key areas such as Strengthening Governance, Energy, Computing & A.I., Defense, Revamping Competition, Transport, Digitalization & Advanced Technologies, Sustaining Investment, Accelerating Innovation, Semiconductors, Energy – Intensive Industries, Pharma, Automotive, as well as Closing the Skills Gap. This document will be submitted to the European Commission in February, through the Paneuropean Union and the Government of Romania.

“This document represents an action plan aligned with the recommendations of the Draghi Report recommendations and follows the recent Paneuropean Meeting held in Bucharest, in partnership with the Academy of Economic Studies – FABIZ and key representatives of the business sector in Romania. Our goal is clear: to support Europe’s competitiveness and position Romania as an active player at European level,” stated Alexandru Nazare, President of Paneuropa Romania.

Why is this initiative crucial?

According to Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Romania has one of the highest economic dependencies on the EU, with over 90% of its foreign trade directed towards member states, making a coherent strategy essential for maximizing its advantages. Bogdan Chirițoiu, president of the Romanian Competition Council, emphasizes the need for a paradigm shift: “Romania must better defend its interests and become an active player in the European decision-making architecture.”

“We are at a critical moment for the future of Europe. The European Union, as envisioned a century ago by Paneuropean leaders, risks losing its relevance if we fail to act decisively. Now is the time to make Europe great again,” said Alain Terrenoire, President of the International Paneuropean Union.

Strategic Priorities for Romania and Europe

As part of its action plan, Paneuropa Romania proposes several key initiatives, including:

Stronger Representation in Brussels on Energy Policy – Romania must advocate for a clear European strategy on energy prices, reduced bureaucracy, and increased investments in renewable sources and energy storage technologies.

– Romania must advocate for a clear European strategy on energy prices, reduced bureaucracy, and increased investments in renewable sources and energy storage technologies. Increased Defense Spending and Development of a Competitive European Industry – In a tense global context, only 10 of the 27 EU member states meet NATO’s 2% GDP defence spending target. Romania must advocate for concrete measures to strengthen military and technological capabilities.

– In a tense global context, only 10 of the 27 EU member states meet NATO’s 2% GDP defence spending target. Romania must advocate for concrete measures to strengthen military and technological capabilities. Building a "Cyber Shield" for Europe – Cyber threats and hybrid warfare require a unified digital security strategy. Luca Tagliaretti, Director of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, explains that Europe must invest in emerging technologies and innovative solutions to protect critical infrastructure.

– Cyber threats and hybrid warfare require a unified digital security strategy. Luca Tagliaretti, Director of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, explains that Europe must invest in emerging technologies and innovative solutions to protect critical infrastructure. Accelerating Digitalization and A.I. Adoption – Romania can play a key role in Europe’s digital transformation by leveraging its strong IT workforce and fostering universities – private sector partnerships to drive innovation and new technologies.

– Romania can play a key role in Europe’s digital transformation by leveraging its strong IT workforce and fostering universities – private sector partnerships to drive innovation and new technologies. Modernizing Infrastructure and Connecting Romania to the Trans-European Transport Network – The country's strategic position must be capitalized on through the swift completion of highways, modernization of railway networks, and improved intermodal transport systems.

– The country's strategic position must be capitalized on through the swift completion of highways, modernization of railway networks, and improved intermodal transport systems. Innovation and Industrial Competitiveness – Romania has the potential to become a research and development hub in the automotive and high-tech sectors, following the Silicon Valley model, thus supporting a competitive industrial ecosystem at the European level.

Opportunity for the Private and Civil Society Sectors: Consultations Ongoing

Paneuropa Romania encourages private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to actively contribute to this initiative. Public consultations will remain open until February 24, and relevant insights and contributions will enrich the final document.

“Romania must move beyond being a mere policy taker and become an active contributor. Paneuropa Romania is committed to bridging this gap and generating public policy proposals that support national interests within the European architecture,” highlights Alexandru Nazare.

About Paneuropa Romania

Last week, Paneuropa Romania officially launched its new office in Bucharest, led by Alexandru Nazare as President, marking the country’s return to the Paneuropean International Union after 80 years. This is the most prestigious European unification initiative, having laid the groundwork for both the European Council and, subsequently, the European Union.

In November 2023, Romania was officially recognized as a full member of the Paneuropean International Union (UIP), further strengthening its role as within Europe’s decision-making architecture.

Strategic Objectives of Paneuropa Romania:

Strengthening Romania’s voice in European affairs

Supporting the Government and Parliament in adopting coherent and proactive policies

Promoting Romania's strategic interests in key areas

Ensuring Romania’s involvement in EU policymaking from the initial stages, not just at the implementation level

“Romania has a unique opportunity to redefine its role in Europe. Now is the time to turn this vision into reality through concrete actions and well-coordinated European strategies”, concluded Alexandru Nazare.

For more information and to contribute to the consultations, visit: www.paneuropa.ro.

