Packeta Romania expands pick-up network under partnership with Diverta

The Romanian subsidiary of the digital e-commerce platform Packeta group, Packeta Romania, announced a new partnership with the office and stationery store chain Diverta, through which it added 17 new pick-up points to its national network.

The new pick-up points in the Diverta network will facilitate the process of picking up orders, contributing to increasing accessibility for customers in big cities.

By integrating Diverta locations into the Packeta pick-up point network, consumers benefit from greater flexibility, having more options for picking up orders without being tied to home deliveries.

At the same time, Packeta partner online stores now have access to a more extensive logistics channel, reducing costs and offering their customers an improved delivery experience.

"In the context of an ever-expanding online trade, offering fast and affordable logistics solutions is essential to remain competitive. Collaboration with Diverta allows us to optimise delivery processes, reduce costs and expand strategically, ensuring an experience as more efficient and pleasant for customers," said Alexandr Jeleascov, Managing Director of Packeta Romania, quoted by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Packeta Romania)