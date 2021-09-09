(P) Whole-Child Education at CSB

Partner Content

As the new academic year starts we take this opportunity to catch up with Cambridge School of Bucharest and its director, Rita Maalouf. Speaking of the full opening for the entire school on its forest campus in Ilfov, Director Maalouf was eager to talk of the hopes and dreams they will realise this school year for her staff and students.

“While we were so excited to move into the school last year, this term we are so looking forward to taking our learning outside where we can and really exploit all of the opportunities this campus offers our students,” explains Director Maalouf.

The school occupies a premium spot on Iancu Nicolae, boasting clear access but nestled against Baneasa Forest, which gives the school privacy, fresh air, and a sense of safety for the students as they enjoy their school day.

The school takes pride in offering a broad British and international curriculum and has welcomed the chance to expand its academics this year with a full extra-curricular programme and an additional focus on sustainable development education. “CSB recognises the drive young people have today for analysing their impact on the planet, and we are keen to support this enthusiasm and energy by including a special programme aimed at sustainability across all year groups. There will be many new projects for our pupils to really focus on and explore as teams; it is certainly creating a buzz at school,” the director continues.

Reflecting on the last two academic years, of course, teaching staff are hopeful that students will be finally allowed to continue their studies without disruption. Cambridge School is keen to ensure their students return to a sense of routine that will support their learning while allowing them to enjoy a pastoral programme to guarantee the much-needed social interaction we all know is vital for young people. “We have a comprehensive calendar of events planned for our students, and, as student voice is central to our school, we are excited to see how our students will develop this to include their own ideas and priorities. At the heart of CSB this year, is the growth of our student leadership programme. It is important that every child feels their opinion is welcomed and that they can have a role to play at their school. At CSB, we feel it is essential to create opportunities wherein every child can have a moment in the sun,” says Assistant Deputy Director, Matthew Wemyss.

To help the school year progress without delays, CSB is committed to following all government guidelines regarding health and safety in the ongoing pandemic. All staff have been vaccinated, and the school has rigorous protocols. While the school has finely tuned hybrid teaching programmes and online education methods, the team is committed to doing everything to avoid returning to online lessons.

“The teachers are aware of the toll Covid has taken on our young people and will be very cognisant of our students’ mental health and wellbeing. Considering the emotional and mental strain of last year, we have invested in the support we can offer students beyond academics. This includes a robust form tutor programme, specialised counselling, and teacher training and workshops on student wellbeing. Confidence and emotional security among our students are top priorities for CSB,” adds CSB’s PSCHEE coordinator, Rebecca Roberts.

Honouring its values of confidence, success, and belonging, CSB is dedicated to move into the new academic year as one community, with health and safety and emotional growth front and centre of the education it provides.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.