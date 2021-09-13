(P) Unique healthcare building concepts development in Romania by MedCity

Partner Content

Are you a healthcare provider and you are looking for your next medical space?

MedCity, an exclusive real estate developer of medical buildings, represents the first facilities network that are destined for hosting medical activities & is aiming to provide to healthcare operators & patients facilities of the highest standards.

Why MedCity?

Medical dedicated: MedCity buildings are designed to host exclusively healthcare activities

MedCity buildings are designed to host exclusively healthcare activities Tailor-made: All spaces are adjusted to the needs & characteristics of each medical activity

All spaces are adjusted to the needs & characteristics of each medical activity Compliance: Separate flows, multiple accesses, elevators for medical waste patients & Staff, building permits

The company’s portfolio numbers at this moment 11 buildings in the SEE region from which nine buildings are located in Romania (Bucharest, Constanta, Craiova & etc.) and two buildings in Athens, Greece.

With plans of further expansion & development of its portfolio in SEE region, MedCity invites all healthcare operators who wish to expand their activities with other medical points in Romania or regionally to send their inquiry at info@medctc.com in order to establish a discussion and explore any collaboration opportunity in the field of medical real estate.

MedCity is member of SofMedica Group, an education-driven group of healthcare companies that operates since 1994 in Europe (Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus & Hungary).

(p) - This article is an advertorial.