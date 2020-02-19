Partner Content

(P) ROLANG School organizes the 10th-anniversary edition of the Romanian language summer school in Sibiu this year

ROLANG organizes between the 27th of July - 7th of August 2020 the 10th-anniversary edition of the summer school on Romanian language and culture in the city of Sibiu. The 2-week summer program includes morning activities (30 hours of class courses for beginner, intermediate and advanced learners), afternoon activities (1 Q&A session, 2 conversation sessions, museum visits, film screenings, guided tour of Sibiu city center, the tour of communism, social parties) and a cultural trip to “Astra Village Museum” in Sibiu.

The teaching programs are suitable for students of all ages as well as for the different language skills requirements. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enroll in the summer school program.

The instructors are Ph.D. holders, authors of Romanian manuals for foreigners and University of Bucharest teachers. They help the students communicate in Romanian with confidence and they provide support, feedback and assistance to every student.

The course curricula are adapted to the students, with favorite topics arranged around the students’ interests. The teaching method is based on communication. The classroom activities are structured around real-life situations, focused on conversation, role-playing, discussions, vocabulary and grammar exercises.

The language levels are established according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. The course curricula are adapted to the students, with favorite topics arranged around the students’ interests. The teaching method is based on communication. Conversations and communication activities alternate with listening, comprehension, vocabulary, and grammar exercises.

The fee is: 295 euro (basic package: morning activities, Q&A session, conversation sessions, & social parties) and 345 euro (full package: morning & afternoon activities, social parties)

The summer school on Romanian language and culture organized in the city of Sibiu is one of the most successful programs organized by ROLANG. The course materials are based on the 3rd edition of the “Learn Romanian” manual, written by the school’s managing director, Dr. Mona Moldoveanu Pologea.

More info about ROLANG summer school here.

ROLANG School specializes in teaching the Romanian language to international students. The school was founded in 2009 by Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, Ph.D. Linguist, and became very fast a leading provider of Romanian language courses for international students. The school provides a wide range of Romanian language programs (class courses, individual courses, summer school, and online courses) and it uses its course materials (the“Learn Romanian” manual, written by the school managing director). The school has about 850 foreign students/year, offering top-notch courses for foreigners with different language skills requirements. The school is a member of the European Language Council and has won for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) the prestigious iStudy Global Award for “Language School of the Year”.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.