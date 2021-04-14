(P) News and latest updates - by Bitcoin Romania

Partner Content

Bitcoin Romania, the first and largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the country, celebrated in March seven years of presence on the market. When we passed 200.000 Bitcoin users in Romania on our trading platform, as it was a sign that Bitcoin was really taken of here. As cryptocurrency is on the rise, so its popularity on a grader scale. Where it was first a novelty for early adopters and investors, the use and the way people can use them bring to light the advantages.

At Bitcoin Romania our only mission is getting everybody and everything into Bitcoin! Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. Bitcoin rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. Today, on March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.

All these price increases bring Bitcoin to everyone's attention. Recently, Elon Musk announced: “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin”. Elon Musk made a statement about Bitcoin and its use as a payment method for Tesla cars.

Musk is not the only one starting to accept Bitcoin payments. Tech giant Microsoft seems to be considering introducing Bitcoin (BTC) payments to its Xbox gaming console online store. According to a Sunday Reddit post on r/XboxSeriesX, Microsoft has put out a survey asking Xbox users about their preferred payment options at its online store.

According to Constantin Rotariu, founder of Bitcoin Romania, the reason for the migration is the growth in the capital they foresee in the long term. Basically, they are reasoning that a fixed amount of money in a traditional bank account gives the security that, when untouched, a few years later this amount remains on the same level. But by putting in the right cryptocurrency, that amount is bound to be growing, leaving you a profit.

