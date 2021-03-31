(P) King’s Oak British International expands its Secondary School

Partner Content

It all started almost 26 years ago, and it has been a beautiful journey of learning and discovering, building a wonderful community and a continuous desire to develop, to tackle new challenges with courage and to excel for our children!

This desire now translates into continuous growth and we could not be happier looking at the children growing and maturing as they enter King`s Oak British International Senior School. Some time ago we were challenged by a small group of students and parents who felt we could do so much more and grow. Since then, we have set clear goals of how we can better meet these goals and we want the 2021 - 22 academic year to be a fantastic display of our common efforts and hard work as we welcome new staff and more students into our new Secondary School building.

At King`s Oak British International, we are committed to sharpening our focus on empowering all our students as we want them to engage confidently in tackling the issues they care about and see that we are part of helping them develop the skills to do this in a meaningful and effective way.

We aim to provide all our students not just with excellent academic rigour, but with a rounded educational experience filled with memorable out-of-school experiences which give all students a chance to shine. King’s Oak Senior School prides itself on its modern, student-centered approach to education, but with high values of respect and discipline at its core.

The transition from primary to secondary school certainly brings new prospects and challenges and at King`s Oak Senior School we strive to offer opportunities for academic success combined with a wide range of activities to extend student horizons. Every student will experience a varied curriculum that is tailored to meet individual needs.

We are really proud of all our students and staff, who reflect a fast-moving, vibrant and exciting place in which both to learn and to teach are highly valued verbs. Our staff is passionate about our vision to develop successful students who demonstrate courage, behave with integrity and live happy lives. To quote one of our senior students “Every teacher has his/her way of communicating with the students, but our teachers have something that makes us feel special and loved!”

Our school vision is Inspiring creativity, Developing confidence, Celebrating community, which we incorporate into all of our school improvement practices and daily routines because we want all our students to feel that “We are inspired to be as strong and majestic as the oak tree!

Sounds too good to be true? We invite you come and join us, even if only for a day and `experience` the KOBIS Secondary School Life!

