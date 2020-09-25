(P) Comment: The top 3 key roles to be attracted for the future of your company

Insights from the perspective of an Executive Head-Hunter in Romania.

In our profession we speak daily with senior management, our clients, and candidates. Of course, COVID and its implications are still a hot topic: what are the considerations, the plans, and the required changes for coming out of this situation even stronger.

We decided to put the learnings on a wider base and were sending out a questionnaire, to over 300 CEOs, Managing Directors and Human Resources Managers, making a full study from the results:

These are the top 3 roles to be attracted for a successful future of your company:

Automatization / Robotics Experts

Digitalization Experts

Transformation / Change Managers!

COVID-19 has accelerated change, more than any CEO or CIO before – this seems to be ongoing and the outcome is still to be determined. The need for agility and flexibility is more paramount than ever before. Supply chains were interrupted and put under enormous pressure. Business models based on division of work are being challenged. Factories were shut. Furthermore, travel restrictions are forcing us to interact with each other using technology in virtual environments, which changes the landscape of building relationships dramatically.

HR has the crucial role to find the talent companies need to be fit for the future!

We see an increased demand for Automatization/Robotics and Digitalization Experts and Transformation/Change Managers. The talent pool for these roles is limited. The fight for talent is ongoing and the candidates are aware of their value.

TRANSEARCH is fortunate to have access to candidates with all the skills and competencies required in the “new normal” – contact us to find out more about our talent pool!

To remain competitive and relevant in this ever-changing environment, companies need “Change Managers” as well as “Consultants” and “Temporary Roles / Gig Employees”.

The Gig Employees economy has rapidly grown during the CODID-19 crisis and with remote working becoming more commonplace. Gig Employees are freelancers and have their PFA or small SRL registered with work being project and contract based. Working remotely has made this ‘employment model’ even more attractive. Jobs can be done from remote places, as the exact location of team members become a secondary consideration.

Dr Johannes Burghold, Managing Partner TRANSEARCH Romania Executive Search and Regional VP Eastern Europe.

The complete study can be downloaded from here: https://insights.transearch.com

(p) - This article is an advertorial.