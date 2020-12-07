Press Release

One of the most important priorities for the British School of Bucharest remains the well-being and health & safety of all the members of the community and has planned accordingly for them to be as safe as possible on campus.

Even though students right now are learning through the Academic Online Learning Programme, the BSB team has continuously updated the engineering control measures, as follows:

Installed temperature scanners and turnstiles at entry points, with a medical team that is at the entry point to see children on arrival. More than that, there are additional hands-free door openers (elbow panel plates or door openers and self-closing mechanisms).

Restricted access to parents and visitors on campus. Everyone entering the School grounds wears mask (except EYFS children and infants) and sanitise their hands immediately upon entry at strategically positioned stations.

Strict protocols and procedures in the event of confirmed cases among students or staff and their families.

A team of medical staff ready in two locations around the campus. The medical staff have access to personal protective equipment if needed to deal with someone presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 and have been trained how to respond and deal with suspected cases.

Expansion of the team of teachers with eight more members to maintain our impressive pupil to teacher ratio, adapted to the current context.

Moreover, the British School of Bucharest has developed clear health guidelines to ensure the effectiveness of protocols and there are 13 hours each day spent on cleaning measures for when the students will once more learn on campus. There are four BSB levels of cleaning on campus:

Standard Sanitation Cleaning

Regular Disinfection

Deep Disinfection (by Steaming)

Rapid Response Infection Control

These are carried out by the in-house Maintenance Team and additional outsourced maintenance teams that support the cleaning protocol.

BSB follows government guidelines about social distancing on campus and in classrooms. All staff, students, parents and visitors maintain social distancing of over one metre while moving around campus and during lessons. The distancing between desks is in accordance with regulations for all closed spaces. Perspex screens are also used in many rooms, as necessary, to ensure distancing.

BSB is ready to re-open School on campus safely and the School will be in line with all the sanitary norms and regulations that will be published by the Government. We can't wait for BSB staff and students to safely start the Academic Year on campus once again.

This is a Press Release. Here you can order press releases on this site.