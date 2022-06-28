Oxygen is the first carbon-neutral integrated communications agency in Romania (press release)

Press Release

Oxygen is the first integrated communications agency in Romania to offset its carbon footprint and become carbon-neutral. The agency also launches a new department providing companies strategic consulting and communication services on sustainability. These initiatives are part of Oxygen’s commitment to contribute to the fight against climate change and support companies on their business sustainability journey.

The services provided by Oxygen’s newly created Sustainability Department, in partnership with environmental organization CSR Nest, include the development and implementation of sustainability projects, integrated communication campaigns on sustainability, as well as training sessions for employees and other stakeholders on sustainability issues.

"At Oxygen, we are proud to operate as a carbon-neutral agency, living true to our values and DNA. The inclusion of sustainability practices at the core of Oxygen’s agenda and the establishment of a specialized department represents a milestone and equally, a new path with ambitious goals for us. We feel that it is no longer enough to merely talk about sustainability. Our industry has the power to generate awareness and transform society, but for this to happen, we need to act and contribute to systemic change, both for our agency and for our customers and partners,” said Irina Manole, the newly appointed Head of Sustainability & CSR at Oxygen (in opening picture).

The 70-people independent agency – covering both offices, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca – became carbon neutral through a thorough process by partnering with CSR Nest and ECONOS, a consulting agency specializing in carbon footprint reduction. The process was completed by calculating the carbon emissions related to the agency's activities in 2021 and offsetting them by purchasing carbon credits from the voluntary market, as well as implementing a series of green initiatives. By neutralizing its climate impact, Oxygen is contributing to EU commitments under the Fit for 55 package - reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Oxygen is currently implementing a series of agency-wide initiatives for carbon monitoring and reduction: improving the separate collection of waste, optimizing utility consumption (energy, gas, water, fuel), building an internal decalogue for employees to reduce their carbon footprint, and developing an easy, standardized carbon footprint internal collection process. To broaden its impact, the agency will also continue the afforestation project kicked off earlier this year, when, in partnership with CSR Nest Association, the company planted one hectare of forest in Prahova County.

About Oxygen

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, Oxygen is an integrated communication agency, with a portfolio of local and international clients such as Vodafone, Farmec, Enel, Arctic, Olympus, Betano, Moncler, BERD, Sensiblu, Garanti BBVA, Nestlé, VEKA Romania, OPPO, Siniat – Etex Group, Băneasa Shopping City, Selgros, Masculan, ATP Trucks, , Patria Bank, Magna Pharm, Gregory’s Romania, Banca Transilvania, Tenaris, Sony Pictures AXN, Skechers, Sephora, UNIQA and many more.

Oxygen's mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses through insights, a strategic approach and results-oriented integrated campaigns. For more details, please visit oxygencomms.ro.