Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:10
Business

US tech company Orion Innovation takes over Romanian Tellence Technologies

09 February 2021
US-based Orion Innovation, a digital transformation and product development services firm, will take over Tellence Technologies, a privately-held technology services company headquartered in Bucharest, Romania.

With this acquisition, Orion is strengthening its European presence by establishing an R&D operation in Romania, with associates across Bucharest and other major cities, as well as Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Bucharest site will host more than 300 engineers, primarily focusing on Digital Product Development services for several global clients, Orion announced in a press release.

The Romanian operation is expected to continue its rapid expansion, growing to over 1,000 engineers in the coming years.

Founded in 2012, Tellence develops and delivers cutting-edge technologies to companies in telecommunications and media, cybersecurity, and other industries. Tellence's clients include emerging unicorns disrupting the telecommunications industry.

"Tellence has a successful track record developing next-generation products for leading technology and telecommunications companies," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "They are at the forefront of the latest innovations. Adding Tellence's talented engineering team to Orion brings our clients another layer of deep engineering expertise and forward-thinking innovation."

Efi Levinzon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tellence, and Leo Radu, Co-Founder and General Manager of Tellence, will join Orion's management team. Radu will lead Orion's Romanian team as General Manager, and Levinzon will lead sales, partnerships, and client relations in Israel and other geographies.

