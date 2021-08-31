Covid-19: RO Govt. approves ordinance on vaccination incentives

The Romanian Government approved on August 30 the ordinance outlining several measures meant to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the ordinance, those who get fully vaccinated will receive meal vouchers worth RON 100 (around EUR 20). This applies to those who get vaccinated once the ordinance comes into force.

At the same time, a raffle with money prizes will be organized for those fully vaccinated. The raffle, with a first draw scheduled for October, is open to all those fully vaccinated. Those who have a vaccination certificate can register on the Government-run site certificat-covid.gov.ro, where the Special Telecommunications Service STS will develop the raffle registration functionality.

By August 30, 5,124,998 people were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The country is second-to-last in the EU on the cumulative of at least one vaccine dose among adults older than 18 (32.8%), according to the Vaccine Tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention.

According to the same ordinance, the validity of the rapid antigen test certificate is extended from 24 hours to 48 hours.

The draft of the ordinance is available here.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

