Film & gaming caravan to travel to four cities in Romania

Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Oradea will host this year’s Orange Weekends caravan, a program of film screenings and gaming competitions held in landmark areas of these cities.

As a first this year, film screenings adapted for visually impaired audiences will be included in the program.

Another first is that the event targets both film and gaming fans, with a mini-FIFA competition for amateurs included in the program.

Gaming sessions will be held daily, starting at 18:00, and registrations can be made on-site. Awards will be available for the top two players, while those who register can meet and talk to Tudor Buțan, a member of Romania’s national FIFA team (2018-2020) and a FIFA and football content creator.

The program of film screenings covers Hollywood productions such as Dune 2 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as well as the Romanian film Două Lozuri/ Two Lottery Tickets. The latter will run in a version adapted for the visually impaired, who can use the free app Moviereading to follow the film.

All the proceeds from the film ticket sales will be donated to the Orange Foundation to support the endowment of dedicated schools with digital instruments and educational resources adapted for pupils with hearing or visual impairments.

The caravan will reach Iași between July 19 and July 21, Baia Mare between July 25 and July 28, Cluj-Napoca between August 15 and August 18, and Oradea between August 29 and September 1.

The program is available here.

