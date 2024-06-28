Southern Romania: Open-air cinema Caravan Metropolis to arrive in Tulcea in July

Caravan Metropolis, the open-air cinema, will be in Tulcea at the Civic Square between July 9 and 14.

Each day, from 9:30 PM, film lovers will have the chance to see 6 of the most awarded and appreciated films from the past year. The official selection brings together movies awarded or nominated at the Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globes, the César Awards, and the European Film Awards.

Attendees will also enjoy great conditions for watching movies. The open-air cinema comes with very high-quality projection equipment - a mobile digital projector with 18,300 lumens and an inflatable screen of 120 sqm, offering film experiences at the level of the most prestigious cinemas in Europe, according to the organizers.

Entry to the screenings is free within the limits of available seats, and all details can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Some of the movies that will be screened are:

Fallen Leaves (dir. Aki Kaurismäki). The movie follows Ansa and Holappa, two lonely people who meet by chance one night on the streets of Helsinki and try to find their first, only, and even last love of their lives. The path to this grand goal is threatened by Holappa's alcohol addiction, lost phone numbers, and the fact that they don't know each other's names or addresses. But the biggest obstacle is fate's habit of putting hurdles in the way of those seeking happiness. Touching, tragic, and comic at the same time, Aki Kaurismäki's latest film won the Jury Prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Book of Solutions (dir. Michel Gondry). Marc, a bipolar and paranoid director, flees with the filmed material and the production team to a country house to finish his film the way he wants, not how the producers want. Once there, the team members become hostages to the director's manic mood swings, which create endless diversions and impasses, teetering between comedy and psychosis. The incomparable Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) offers a smart comedy about egocentrism and the "demons of creation."

The Old Oak (dir. Ken Loach). The pub "The Old Oak" is a special place. Not only is it the last pub still open, but it is also the only public space where people can meet in a once-thriving mining community now going through tough times after 30 years of decline. TJ Ballantyne (Dave Turner), the owner, holds on tight to The Old Oak, and his patience and resources are tested when the pub becomes the subject of a territorial dispute with the arrival of Syrian refugees brought to the village. On top of that, an unexpected friendship blossoms.

Dream Scenario (dir. Kristoffer Borgli). Nicolas Cage is Paul, an apathetic family man and professor with an affinity for evolutionary biology, anxious about his own anonymity. One day, he discovers that he has started appearing in other people's dreams at an exponential rate. As in life, his presence in these dreams is mundane and unobtrusive - he is simply there, indifferently observing the fantasies and nightmares of strangers. Nonetheless, he becomes an overnight celebrity and is overwhelmed by the attention he has long been denied.

(Photo source: the organizers)