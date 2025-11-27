Romania’s Oradea begins installing smart parking meters

The City Hall of Oradea, in northwest Romania, has begun installing new smart parking meters as part of its ongoing modernization and digitalization of the municipal parking system. The first batch of devices has already been placed in central areas, and the entire system is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

The municipality said it purchased 30 new-generation parking meters under an investment totaling RON 1.45 million, including VAT. The sum covers hardware, software modules, installation, and commissioning.

The first 15 units, included in Lot 1, are already installed in high-traffic central zones. The remaining 15 units in Lot 2 will be delivered and mounted in the coming period.

Although devices are already visible on the streets, the city notes that the system will only be activated once all 30 meters are installed, ensuring unified integration into the parking management database.

The new equipment introduces a “Pay-by-Plate” system that eliminates the need for drivers to return to their cars to display a ticket. Users will enter their license plate number directly into the machine, and payment will be registered automatically. Parking enforcement agents will verify payments digitally by scanning the plate number.

The smart meters feature multiple payment options, including cash, bank card insertion, and contactless payment, the City Hall said. They are powered by integrated solar panels and built with anti-corrosion, vandal-resistant casings.

Connectivity is ensured through built-in 4G/5G modems that transmit real-time technical and transaction data. The devices include touchscreens or alphanumeric keypads, LCD displays, optional thermal receipt printing, and software capable of remote updates.

Until the new system becomes fully operational, residents are advised to continue using existing payment methods.

