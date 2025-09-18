Bucharest Parking Company reports strong results, adds over 12,400 new parking spaces in H1

The Bucharest Municipal Parking Company (CMPB) inaugurated 189 new parking facilities with more than 12,400 spaces in the first half of 2025, while revenues from parking fees rose 20% year-on-year to RON 50.4 million (roughly EUR 10 million), the company said on Thursday, September 18.

CMPB reported a net profit of RON 28.3 million for January–June 2025, up 14% compared with the same period last year.

The investments for the newly opened car parks totaled RON 6.35 million (some EUR 1.2 million).

Most of the new parking facilities are located inside Bucharest’s central traffic ring, serving high-demand areas such as Victoriei, Romană, Universitate, and Unirii, as well as residential neighborhoods including Cotroceni, Primăverii, Pantelimon, Rahova, and Ferentari, according to the company.

CNAB also said that it expanded its digital services, introducing new smart parking systems in areas such as Lia Manoliu, Splaiul Independenței, Cheiul Dâmboviței, and the Unirii commercial zone.

Six additional license plate–based verification systems were also installed to streamline payment checks across the capital.

All parking payments in Bucharest are now available digitally via the Parking București mobile app, the website, parking meters, and SMS.

CMPB, a municipally owned company founded in 2018, manages around 50,000 active parking spaces. In its seven years of operation, it has contributed more than RON 102 million (EUR 20.5 million) to the state budget and RON 38 million (EUR 7.6 million) to the Bucharest City Hall budget.

