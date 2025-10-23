Transport

Oradea introduces public transport ticket payments via RoPay QR code

23 October 2025

Oradea has become the first city in Romania where passengers can pay for public transport tickets directly on board by scanning a RoPay QR code, without the need for a payment terminal, physical card, or preinstalled app.

The digital solution was launched by Oradea Transport Company (OTL) in partnership with BCR.

“We are proud to pioneer this new project. It’s another important step toward simplifying public transport payments for both residents and tourists, and toward the full modernization of our services,” said Adrian Revnic, General Director of OTL.

Ciprian Nicolae, Head of Card Acceptance at BCR, added: “Oradea once again becomes a national benchmark in digital mobility. After introducing contactless payments on board, we’re now implementing Romania’s first QR-based RoPay payment system in public transport - a fast, accessible solution aligned with European mobility standards.”

Passengers can scan the QR code displayed inside buses or trams using their bank’s mobile app, provided the bank supports the RoPay system. For BCR customers, the George app can be used directly by selecting “Scan QR RoPay.” CEC Bank and ING Bank apps can also be used, with other financial institutions set to join the system gradually, according to Oradea City Hall.

The ticket, priced at RON 4 and valid for one hour, is paid instantly, and passengers can show proof of payment during ticket inspections.

The RoPay system, developed by Transfond, enables instant money transfers in Romanian lei within 10 seconds via QR code or phone number, without requiring bank account details.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BCR)

