Bucharest introduces app-based smart system to improve public transport for the visually impaired

Bucharest's public transport operator, Societatea de Transport București (STB), has launched a new system designed to improve accessibility for passengers with visual impairments. The project, which went live on Saturday, July 5, aims to enhance independence, safety, and accessibility by integrating an interactive communication system between users and the city’s transport infrastructure via a dedicated mobile app.

The system, developed with the support of the Romanian Association of the Blind, has been implemented in a pilot phase on lines 90 and 104. If successful, it will be expanded across other routes.

Through the Step Hear mobile application, users receive step-by-step guidance to their desired station. Devices installed in both vehicles and stations provide real-time information, including arrival times, confirmation of presence at the stop, and the identification of approaching vehicles. Upon arrival, vehicles emit an audible signal near the first door - typically used by the driver - helping visually impaired passengers locate the boarding point.

Drivers receive prior notifications when a visually impaired passenger is waiting, ensuring they are prepared to assist. During the journey, the app continues to inform the user about remaining stops and signals when it’s time to disembark.

In Bucharest, around 6,000 people with visual impairments are expected to benefit from this technology, STB said.

“This system offers real independence to passengers with visual impairments. Modernizing public transport means caring about accessibility for every passenger,” said Daniel Istrate, General Director of STB.

Bucharest’s interim mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu, emphasized that the project is part of a broader commitment to make the capital more inclusive. “This solution bridges the real needs of the community with cutting-edge technology,” he said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Stelian Bujduveanu)