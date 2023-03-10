Oradea City Hall announces RON 7 mln project to renew one of city’s oldest parks

The City Hall of Oradea, northwest Romania, announced a modernization project to renew one of the oldest parks in the city - Petőfi Park. The RON 7 million design and execution contract was awarded to local company Dumexim following a public tender, and the works are set to start in June.

Once the modernization works are completed, visitors will find in the park a coffee and pastry shop, a Japanese garden, smart benches with charging points and WiFi, a renovated playground for children, bicycle parking, and modern toilets.

"All the interventions were designed so as not to alter the historic character of the park. At the same time, the developments that will be carried out are based on the landscape study, which aims to intervene in 11 areas of the park without affecting the mature trees with dendrological and historical value," Oradea City Hall said.

The project includes paving the main alleys with cubic stone and the secondary ones with crushed stone, renovating the children's playground, and restoring stone parapets/retaining walls, pergola and pond area and Japanese garden using natural materials (stone). Smart benches will also be installed in the park, in addition to new traditional benches, trash cans, direction indicators, and bicycle racks.

Moreover, according to the City Hall, the project also includes the redevelopment of the central area by decommissioning the decorative fountain and preparing the site for the possibility of placing a public food space (such as a coffee and pastry shop).

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Oradea)