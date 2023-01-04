Social

Bucharest districts plan to open, refurbish several parks

04 January 2023
Several projects to open new parks in the city are underway, while other parks are set to undergo refurbishment.  

In District 6, Liniei Park will stretch between Doina Cornea Blvd (behind AFI Cotroceni) and Valea Cascadei, along the former railway on Liniei St, which has been abandoned for 20 years. The land surrounding the railway will be set up as a park, with the first phase of the works having kicked off in May 2022. The park, described as an urban regeneration project, should be ready in the summer of 2024, District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu told Hotnews.ro.

In District 4, works on Tudor Arghezi Park started in February 2022 and are due to be completed in the summer of this year, District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță announced. The park, spreading over some 27,000 sqm, sits between Metalurgiei Blvd and Drumul Dealul Bisericii St. As part of the project, a cultural center and an overground parking lot will be built.

At the same time, in August 2022, the Bucharest General Council approved the paperwork for the rehabilitation works on Carol Park under an investment estimated at RON 47 million (EUR 9.4 million). The Bucharest City Hall needs to issue a construction permit and start the works, which are estimated to last three years, Hotnews.ro reported.

In District 2, mayor Radu Mihaiu announced last year that modernization works were to start for Plumbuita and Național parks. In Plumbuita, the old playgrounds were replaced, and works are due to begin this year. The City Hall is currently working on getting the permits for the works on the two parks, Mihaiu told Hotnews.ro.

As for Regele Mihai I Park (formerly Herăstrău), the city’s General Council approved a project regarding the consolidation of the lake shores. The start of the works depends on having money for the project included in the City Hall’s 2023 budget.

(Photo: Plumbuita Park by Ionut Petrea | Dreamstime.com)

