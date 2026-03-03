An international exhibition of photographic art created by 27 women photographers from six countries will be opened on March 8 in Oradea, western Romania. The exhibition is dedicated to the International Women’s Day.

The 44 large-scale works will be exhibited at the Euro Foto Art Exhibition Center within the Oradea City Museum section, and are signed by women photographers from several EFA partner countries: Italy, Hungary, India, Ukraine, Russia, and Romania.

“This year’s edition is special also because the public will be able to discover images made by photographers from Romania in Cuba, by artists from Italy in Africa, or by creators from India in Europe,” said the curator of the exhibition, photographic artist Ștefan Toth Istvan, cited by Agerpres.

Italy is represented in the exhibition by Alessandra Barucchieri, Valentina Bellini, Sabina Bernacchini, Cristina Garzone, Sabrina Garofoli, Irene Perovich, and Antonella Tomassi.

Romanians Banhazi Gyongyi, Kenez Emese Katalin, Kovacs Orsolya, Morvay Szabo Edina, Mariana Scubli, and Adelina Șora will also be featured. Hungary is present through Berci Maria, Kenez Eva, Lehoczki Gyongyi, Lex Monika, and Saletros Maria.

Other photographers, such as Olga Kukush and Tania Pavlyk (Ukraine), Moumita Mondial, Mousumi Das, and Rohini Mukhopadhyay (India), and Olga Kuzmina, Yulia Shulekina, Elena Solovieva, and Oxana Vedmedenko (Russia) are also featured.

Together, the artists outline a broad international panorama of contemporary female photography, with the woman as the protagonist, captured in multiple artistic perspectives, according to the organizers.

The opening will take place on Sunday at 11 AM, complemented by a musical program performed by students of the Oradea Arts High School, who will interpret works from the Romanian and international repertoire.

The visiting public will be able to see the exhibition until April 1, daily, between 9 AM and 5 PM. All the exhibited photographs can also be admired on the AIEFA website.

(Photo source: Muzeul Ţării Crişurilor Oradea - Complex Muzeal on Facebook)