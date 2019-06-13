Romania Insider
Politics
Romanian opposition parties to sign “pro-EU pact”
13 June 2019
Romania’s Presidency announced that the pro-EU political pact among local parties would be signed on June 13.

According to the Presidency, the leaders of the opposition parties Ludovic Orban (PNL), Dan Barna (USR), Victor Ponta (Pro Romania), and Eugen Tomac (PMP) confirmed their attendance, Hotnews.ro reported. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberal Democrats (ALDE) refused the Presidency’s invitation.

President Klaus Iohannis proposed last week, after wrapping up consultations with the political parties, that all parliamentary parties sign a national agreement for canceling all the controversial amendments the ruling coalition has brought to the justice law. At this moment, the Constitutional Court is expected to rule whether the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code are in line with the Constitution after the lawmakers endorsed the two laws prompting vocal criticism from the European Commission.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

