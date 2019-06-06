Romania Insider
Politics
Romanian president calls parties to adhere to pro-EU pact
06 June 2019
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis proposed, after wrapping up consultations with the political parties, that all parliamentary parties sign a national agreement for canceling all the controversial amendments the ruling coalition has brought to the justice law. At least one of the ruling coalition parties, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), disagreed with the proposal.

At this moment, the Constitutional Court is expected to rule whether the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code are in line with the Constitution after the lawmakers endorsed the two laws prompting vocal criticism from the European Commission.

The laws should be enacted only after the Venice Commission reviews them, president Iohannis said, according to local G4media.ro. He also stressed that the results of the May 26 referendum on justice must be transposed into law quickly, in the sense of prohibiting amnesty and pardon for acts of corruption, as well as the banning emergency ordinances on justice.

ALDE President Calin Popescu Tariceanu vocally disagreed with the president’s call for a national pact, saying that Iohannis wants to receive de facto political endorsement from all the parties in the presidential elections expected for this autumn.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

40