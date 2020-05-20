Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with no-confidence motion

Romania's opposition leader, Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated his party's intention to file a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Ciolacu, who is the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), confirmed in a recent TV statement that "several parliamentary parties" support this initiative, Hotnews.ro reported. Two smaller parties, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), hinted that they agreed with overthrowing the Government of PM Orban.

Liberal ministers face increasing pressure as the economic problems have accumulated. The Government has also been widely criticized for the way it managed the Nadlac border point, where tens of thousands of people flocked over the weekend to enter the country.

The minister of education was also criticized after she couldn't present a feasible solution for delivering online learning to 250,000 students without access to the Internet or the necessary technology.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)