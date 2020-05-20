Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:30
Politics
Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with no-confidence motion
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's opposition leader, Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated his party's intention to file a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Ciolacu, who is the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), confirmed in a recent TV statement that "several parliamentary parties" support this initiative, Hotnews.ro reported. Two smaller parties, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), hinted that they agreed with overthrowing the Government of PM Orban.

Liberal ministers face increasing pressure as the economic problems have accumulated. The Government has also been widely criticized for the way it managed the Nadlac border point, where tens of thousands of people flocked over the weekend to enter the country.

The minister of education was also criticized after she couldn't present a feasible solution for delivering online learning to 250,000 students without access to the Internet or the necessary technology.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:30
Politics
Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with no-confidence motion
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's opposition leader, Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated his party's intention to file a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Ciolacu, who is the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), confirmed in a recent TV statement that "several parliamentary parties" support this initiative, Hotnews.ro reported. Two smaller parties, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), hinted that they agreed with overthrowing the Government of PM Orban.

Liberal ministers face increasing pressure as the economic problems have accumulated. The Government has also been widely criticized for the way it managed the Nadlac border point, where tens of thousands of people flocked over the weekend to enter the country.

The minister of education was also criticized after she couldn't present a feasible solution for delivering online learning to 250,000 students without access to the Internet or the necessary technology.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 May 2020
Business
Almost half of the households in Romania have high-speed internet connections
20 May 2020
Culture
Classic films, awarded productions, documentaries: Online screenings available in Romania
15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub