Romanian opposition parties agree on joint candidate for Chamber of Deputies speaker
29 May 2019
The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, Raluca Turcan, is the joint candidate of PNL and two other opposition parties, Save Romania Union (USR) and Popular Movement Party (PMP), for the Chamber’s speaker chair. The decision has already been taken, Hotnews.ro informed.

Turcan made the announcement herself at the Parliament, along with USR leader Dan Barna and PMP MP Eugen Tomac. She spoke of the opposition’s duties to serve the citizens who voted on Sunday.

“The vote shows that the Romanians want a pro-European agenda, and this agenda must be transposed into political action and legislative action,” Turcan said.

Previously, USR came up with own candidate for the position, USR MP Stelian Ion, but gave up. The Social Democratic Party, which theoretically still holds a thin majority in the Chamber of Deputies together with coalition partner ALDE, proposed MP Marian Ciolacu speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Turcan)

Get in Touch with Us