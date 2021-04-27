Bucharest Opera, Philharmonic stream concerts online for Easter weekend

The Bucharest National Opera will stream on Saturday, May 1, Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, a concert honoring the victims of Covid-19.

The concert will see soprano Irina Iordăchescu, mezzo-soprano Antonela Barnat, tenor Daniel Magdal, and bass opera singer Marius Boloş perform alongside the orchestra and choir of the Bucharest Opera, conducted by Tiberiu Soare.

The concert will be available for viewing for 72 hours; the tickets can be purchased from the Opera’s website.

At the same time, the George Enescu Philharmonic has scheduled for Friday, April 30, the online broadcast of a concert with a program of works by Mozart. The concert, which takes place without an audience, will be conducted by Christian Badea, who returns to the Athenaeum hall after one year. The program of the concert includes the Overture of The Marriage of Figaro, the Symphony No. 38 in D major, and the Symphony No. 40 in G minor.

The concert will stream live on the Philharmonic’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

