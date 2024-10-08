Online shopping with recycling: Bringo and Carrefour launch the first service for the return of SGR packages

News from Companies

Bringo, the first brand to bring grocery delivery services to Romania, together with Carrefour Romania, announces a new and innovative feature: the collection of refundable packaging as part of the Deposit Return System - SGR for orders placed from Carrefour hypermarkets. This partnership promotes responsible shopping and continues the e-grocery advancements led by the two companies.

With this new feature, users can easily return bottles and cans for recycling. Customers simply hand over empty packaging directly to the delivery driver with their next order. In return, users will receive their 0.50 RON deposit back for each returned item, which they can apply as credit on their next Carrefour order through Bringo. No more trips to the store are necessary to take part in this recycling effort; customers can just pass their refundable packaging to their Bringo personal shopper.

„Our partnership with Bringo and presence in e-commerce have always focused on simplifying our customers’ lives. With that in mind, this new feature makes it easier and more convenient for customers to return Deposit Return System - DRS packaging. Offering this home-based return option meets customers’ needs in a way that is both innovative and responsible. Time is one of our most valuable resources, and we aim to offer efficient solutions that allow Romanians to focus on what matters most to them, while still supporting essential sustainable initiatives like the DRS,” said Narcis Horhoianu, Chief Marketing Officer & E-commerce, Carrefour Romania.

"Innovation is the foundation of Bringo and the way we ensure our mission: to understand and meet our users' needs. Since our launch, we’ve pioneered grocery delivery in Romania, introduced Bringo Mall to transform online shopping, and now we’re excited to partner with Carrefour to support customers in the DRS, an important step toward a cleaner future for us all. These initiatives highlight Bringo’s ongoing commitment to convenience, sustainability, and innovation", said Florina Dobre, CEO Bringo.

Customers can easily return DRS packaging when shopping via Bringo from Carrefour. The process is simple and efficient:

Packaging Selection: Before placing an order, select the number of refundable packages you want to return in the Bringo app (up to 20 items). Preparation: Gather packaging in a bag, separating items by plastic and metal/glass. Packaging Hand-Off: At delivery, the Bringo personal shopper will collect the packaging for return. Deposit Refund: The deposit amount is then returned to the customer as a voucher on their Bringo account. Voucher Use: The voucher can be used for future Carrefour orders on Bringo, valid for 12 months.

Romanians eager to return

Since the feature’s introduction in July, over 328,000 packages have already been collected through the Bringo app, reflecting strong customer engagement in Romania’s DRS, which aims for a cleaner environment. Customers have appreciated the ease of the process and the added benefit of recovering deposits without a trip to the Carrefour hypermarket, with one customer stating, "No more waiting in line; it saves me time, and the Bringo interaction was smooth, with the refund arriving as a voucher.”

Only DRS packaging marked as “Refundable Packaging,” intact and empty, will be accepted. The DRS includes plastic, glass, and metal containers between 0.1L and 3L in size. Packaging must be sealed and clean to ensure integrity and traceability.

The collection service fee varies between 1.5 RON and 3.5 RON, depending on the number of packages collected, covering operational costs to maintain the service.

Bringo operates nationwide in 37 cities, partnering with 180 vendors, with Carrefour Romania being the top e-grocer partner.

This service is available exclusively for orders placed from Carrefour hypermarkets, except in Bacău, Reșița, and Mangalia.

About Carrefour

Carrefour Romania offers its customers a world of shopping possibilities. As Romania’s only omnichannel retailer, Carrefour provides a seamless shopping experience through its mobile app, self-service checkouts, in-store shopping, home delivery options via BRINGO and Glovo, and Click & Collect services available on www.carrefour.ro and www.cora.ro.

With the acquisition of Romania Hypermarche SA, Carrefour now operates approximately 450 stores across 113 cities in the country, ranking among the top three players in the Romanian retail market and earning Top Employer certification (2023, 2024) for over 17,000 employees.

The company actively supports the communities it serves through long-term programs and initiatives that positively impact society: the Vărăști Agricultural Cooperative, the first of its kind founded by a retailer in Romania; Deschidem Vinul Românesc (We Open Romanian Wine); Creștem România BIO (We Grow Romania BIO); Grădina Noastră (Our Garden); Poftim Brânză Românească (Here’s the Romanian Cheese); and the PET Payment initiative. The Act For Good platform turns shopping into a personalized experience with social impact, allowing customers to earn loyalty points, make positive contributions, and enjoy discounts and personalized offers.

Carrefour Romania operates through five main legal entities in the country: Carrefour S.A., Artima S.A., Columbus Operational SRL, Supeco Investment SRL, and, as of November 2023, Romania Hypermarche S.A.

About Bringo

Bringo is an online shopping app where you can find everything you need—from fresh produce to sports equipment and books—from over 180 partner stores, totalling more than 350,000 products. Bringo offers various delivery options: rapid delivery, same-day scheduled delivery, and Click & Collect services.

In December 2023, we launched Bringo Mall, an innovative service and a first on Romania’s e-commerce and e-grocery markets, allowing customers to place a single order with items from multiple stores.

Bringo’s key advantage over other platforms is its personal shopper service. Each order is handled by a dedicated shopper who carefully selects items as you would yourself, lets you modify your shopping list in real-time, and suggests alternatives for unavailable products.

Bringo is available in over 37 cities across Romania and in two additional countries through Bringo International.

*This is a Press release.