Culture

Chilean documentary wins One World Romania 2021 trophy

22 June 2021
Carolina Moscoso Briceño's documentary Vision nocturna/ Night Shot, a 2019 Chilean production, won the trophy of this year's One World Romania festival.

"The selection, through its variety of subject matters, messages and aesthetic approaches, made the mission of the jury quite difficult and also challenging. The award goes to Vision nocturna, directed and shot by Carolina Moscoso Briceño, written by Carolina Moscoso Briceño and María Paz González, edited by Juan Eduardo Murillo, music by Camila Moreno and soundesign by Mercedes Gaviria. The jury was impressed by the film's capacity to transcend a sensorial experience through juxtaposing image, text and sound. Vision nocturna deepens a traumatic personal experience while regarding it from a political perspective," the jury said in a statement. 

Vision nocturna also won the award of the high school students' jury.

The special prize of the international jury went to Catarina Vasconcelos's A metamorfosa dos passaros / The Metamorphosis of Birds, while the special award of the high school students' jury was granted to Éléonore Weber's Il n'y aura plus de nuit/ There Will Be No More Night.

Vasconcelos's The Metamorphosis of Birds also received the audience award, while two audience mentions went to There Will Be No More Night and to Nuria Giménez Lorang's My Mexican Bretzel

At the same time, at the festival, the winner of the fourth Civil Society Pitch edition was announced. Director Andreea Udrea won the EUR 4,000 prize with the project Deea X, developed with the NGO Identity Education.

The winning productions and a large part of this year's festival selection can be watched online until June 27th. The available titles are listed here.

Every film is available for viewing for 48 hours, from Romania's territory. Tickets are available at eventbook.ro.

(Photo: One World Romania Facebook Page)

