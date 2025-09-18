One United Properties to bring hotel brand The Hoxton to Bucharest

Romanian developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore to open a hotel under the brand The Hoxton in Bucharest.

The Hoxton Bucharest will be located on Academiei Street, close to the University of Architecture. The hotel will rise on the site of three historic buildings located on Academiei Street, and currently undergoing restoration by One United Properties, the company said. The site spans approximately 1,300 sqm, with a planned gross buildable area of 7,100 sqm. This hotel will offer a mix of suites and standard rooms.

Following the MOU, the Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) will be signed within the next 30 days.

This is the second international hospitality brand introduced locally by One United Properties with Ennismore, following the announcement of Mondrian Bucharest. Mondrian will open on Georges Clemenceau Street, close to the Romanian Athenaeum.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ennismore to bring The Hoxton to Bucharest. This underscores our commitment to introducing global lifestyle experiences to Romania while enhancing the architectural and cultural fabric of the city. [...] This development also reaffirms our role in restoring historical landmarks and giving them new life as part of the city’s modern rhythm,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

One United Properties is an investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX, and CEEplus.

(Photo: the company)

