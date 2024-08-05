One United Properties to start works for One Technology District, the largest semiconductor R&D centre in the Southeast Europe developed for Infineon Technologies

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the start of construction works for One Technology District, a project that will host the largest semiconductor R&D centre in the Southeast Europe, operated by German giant Infineon Technologies, a Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed company and a global leader in semiconductors. One United Properties has obtained the building permit and can begin the construction of the turn-key office building, which integrates cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies.

One United Properties thus brings to the local office market the first turn-key development after the pandemic and the first to sign up for a 15-year term. One Technology District will serve Infineon's needs for a 15-year period starting with 2026. The total contract value amounts to €57 million (excluding VAT) and represents one of the largest pre-lease agreements ever recorded in the local office market.

This is One United Properties' first office project without a gas connection: the development will include a geoexchange system that will fully cover the tenant's heating and cooling needs and minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency. This innovative approach not only significantly limits the building's carbon footprint, but also allows for the elimination of conventional cooling systems, thus creating additional recreational space for Infineon employees. The building will also be equipped with rooftop solar panels and heat recovery units. Located in the Dimitrie Pompeiu area of Bucharest, One Technology District building will therefore respect the principles of sustainability, incorporating the latest technologies and materials, geoexchange and special structural features, as well as LEED Platinum certification. Delivery is estimated for the second quarter of 2026.

”The collaboration with Infineon Technologies, the largest semiconductor manufacturer in Germany and one of the most important companies in the field worldwide, is a significant achievement both for our company and the local market. It is a confirmation of Bucharest's status as a highly attractive market for international companies that understand the value of sustainable construction, a performing market in this office segment as well. We are moving forward with this project with the building permit and taking the first steps in the development of our first office building based exclusively on the geoexchange system, completely eliminating any gas connection and dependency. All these cutting-edge systems offer extraordinary energy efficiency, positioning the building at the forefront of sustainable office developments in Europe”, emphasized Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

The agreement involves the construction and leasing of office spaces with a gross lettable area of 20,595 square meters (with terraces), including 3,000 square meters of laboratories and 280 parking spaces.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

__

*This is a Press release.