One United Properties reports residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 137.7 million in the first nine months of 2025

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, recorded total sales and pre-sales of EUR 137.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, corresponding to 42,634 sqm of residential and commercial spaces. These results reflect the sale and pre-sale of 467 apartments and commercial units, as well as 570 parking spaces and other unit types

“In 9M 2025, our average sales price per sqm increased by 22% year-on-year, nearly four times faster than the Bucharest residential market for new units, which has grown at a single-digit pace. This differential reflects two trends: the city’s shrinking new supply and the fact that buyers prioritize reputable developers with a strong track record, financial strength, and proven ability to execute large-scale projects. We have factored this trend into our sales strategy, focusing on accelerating the placement of our existing portfolio, which is now sold at an almost all-time high of 82%. This approach translates into faster unit absorption, higher average pricing, and stronger cash flows than the broader market,” stated Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

The 22% year-on-year increase in the average sales price per sqm continues the trend recorded in the first two quarters of 2025 and reflects the sales mix, dominated by units in advanced stages of construction such as One Lake Club and One High District. With no new pre-sales launched in the past five consecutive quarters, the most recent being One Lake District Phase 2 in May 2024, the sales team concentrated on placing the remaining units in projects nearing completion, which supported the higher average pricing.

As of September 30th, 2025, 82% of the available apartments under development and delivered were sold, leaving 1,089 units in the sales team portfolio. To meet demand and capture interest in premium residential segments of Bucharest, the Company plans to expand the sales pipeline in the coming months with new launches, including units at future developments One Academy Club, One City Club, and One Park Lane.

Contracted amounts to be received under existing agreements with clients provide visibility over future cash inflows. As of September 30th, 2025, these amounted to EUR 372.6 million, scheduled for collection by 2027. EUR 106.9 million was collected in 9M 2025 alone. These already contracted inflows support predictable cash generation over the next two years.

The commercial division continued to support One United Properties’ recurring income. The headline rent for the rental portfolio reached EUR 21.6 million in 9M 2025, a 3% increase year-on-year. In 9M 2025, One United Properties leased and pre-leased 7,739 sqm of office and retail spaces across the commercial portfolio and signed lease extensions for an additional 21,900 sqm. As of September 30th, 2025, the current standing commercial portfolio totaled 144,086 sqm of GLA, with a 98% occupancy rate. The portfolio is expected to expand to 187,000 sqm by 2026, once One Gallery, One Technology District, and Mondrian Hotel are delivered.

“We are entering a defining phase for our company, with over 3,800 units under construction and landmark projects such as One High District and One Lake Club approaching delivery. This scale not only positions us to cross the 1 million sqm threshold delivered in 2026, but it also means that a significant volume of apartments will reach clients at a time when overall market supply in Bucharest is contracting. At the same time, our commercial portfolio, now nearly fully leased, secures recurring cash flows that buffer any cyclical shifts in demand. The combination of scale, execution capacity, and recurring income provides both resilience and upside in today’s selective market,” stated Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

As of September 30th, 2025, One United Properties had under construction a total of 3,817 units, 22,000 sqm of office spaces and 21,000 sqm of commercial spaces with a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of over EUR 1.4 billion. In the first nine months of 2025, One United Properties finalized 138 units at One Lake Club (Phase 2) and 86 units at One Mamaia Nord 2. One Herastrau Vista, One Floreasca Towers and One North Lofts are scheduled for finalization before the yearend.

As of September 30th, 2025, One United Properties had in ownership or under pre-SPA 467.5k sqm of land locations for further development, with total above-ground gross building rights (GBA) of over 1.2 million sqm. All these land plots are currently in the planning phase, with estimated GDV of additional EUR 2.35 billion. The Group estimates the construction of approximately 9,650 apartments, services for communities, and 151k sqm of rental commercial buildings. Out of the commercial buildings, 121k sqm will host offices and the remaining 30k sqm are located within buildings that will undergo restoration.

*This is a press release.