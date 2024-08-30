One United Properties proposes share consolidation at a 50:1 ratio

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), Romania's leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, announces that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to consolidate the number of the company's shares. The consolidation will be carried out at a ratio of 50 shares to 1. This proposal, aimed at reducing the number of shares, decreasing share price volatility, and contributing to long-term shareholder value, will be voted on by the company's shareholders at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on October 10th, 2024.

“The share consolidation is another important milestone in closing the first chapter of our development on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a journey that began three years ago with our IPO. During this period, we have tripled our turnover, supported by more than 100 million euros of capital raised from our investors. The share consolidation, which will occur after the current capital increase with cash contributions, will be completed before the end of 2024. It will drive us into a new phase of growth, guided by the strategy outlined in our One 2030 blueprint, which we presented at our recent Capital Markets Day. This strategic target, as proposed by the Board of Directors, is designed to benefit our shareholders over the long term, and ensure that we continue to create sustainable value as we progress towards our ambitious goals,” stated Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors at One United Properties.

The consolidation will involve offering 1 new ONE share for every 50 existing shares, impacting the number of shares and the nominal value of One United Properties' shares. Consequently, the nominal value of ONE share will increase from RON 0.2 per share to RON 10 per share. The consolidation is intended to adjust the number of shares and increase the share price proportionally, without changing the company's overall market capitalization

The share consolidation is designed to enhance the overall trading dynamics of the stock. With fewer shares, the consolidation is anticipated to contribute to a more stable trading environment, reducing the percentage-based volatility often associated with lower-priced stocks. It is important to note that the consolidation will not affect the value of shareholders' holdings, except for minor adjustments due to the rounding of fractional shares, without any dilution effect.

In cases where the share consolidation results in shareholders holding a fraction of a share, the company will compensate the investors in cash. The compensation price, which is based on the average adjusted trading price over the last 12 months for the non-consolidated share, multiplied by 50 (to reflect the consolidation ratio), has been established, in line with applicable legislation, at RON 46.225 per consolidated share.

The registration date for the operation is proposed to be December 11th, 2024, following the closing and registration of the ongoing share capital increase with the relevant authorities. This means that the shareholders who purchase ONE share by December 9th, 2024 will benefit from the share consolidation. Shareholders will not need to take any action as a result of this consolidation. The consolidation will be carried out automatically, and the changes will be reflected in shareholders' accounts on the effective date of December 12th, 2024.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

__

*This is a Press release.