One United announces share buyback programme worth up to RON 884 mln

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced on September 1 that its board of directors approved a public purchase offer (OPC) programme to repurchase up to 20% of its share capital. The buyback will be carried out at prices ranging between RON 25 and RON 40 per share, with a maximum value of RON 884 million (EUR 177 million), according to a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company said the buyback is part of a broader capital optimisation strategy.

“The repurchased shares will be cancelled and the share capital will be reduced, a measure that will contribute to increasing long-term shareholder value and optimising the company’s capital structure,” the statement read.

The programme may be implemented through one or more successive offerings, depending on market conditions, shareholder participation, and regulatory approvals. It remains subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for October 15, 2025, and the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Founders Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, who jointly control the company through OA Liviu Holding Invest and Vinci Ver Holding, each holding 25.5%, confirmed they would not participate in the buyback and would maintain their holdings.

One United, valued at RON 2.7 billion (EUR 540 million), reported a turnover of RON 813 million (EUR 163 million) in the first half of 2025, up 16% year-over-year. Net profit increased 9% to RON 248 million (EUR 50 million).

The company’s shares have gained 13% since the beginning of 2025 but remain 25% lower over the past 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)