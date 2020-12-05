Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:17
Real Estate
One Floreasca City in Bucharest to be ready by end of year
12 May 2020
The construction of One Floreasca City, among the biggest mixed-use projects in Bucharest, will be ready at the end of 2020, when the first residents will be able to move into the project, Economica.net reported.

Currently, the structure of the buildings within the project is complete, and the facade is almost finished. The developer has already sold 80% of the residential units.

The developer thus estimates that it will deliver both the office component - One Tower, as well as the residential one - One Mircea Eliade at the end of this year.

"This is a complex with mixed function, built at premium standards, in an exclusive area, worthy of a European capital. It is the largest construction site of this type in Bucharest at the moment. Our intention, as developers, was to bring to market a new concept of live-work-shop," commented Beatrice Dumitrascu, VP Residential Sales One United Properties.

French group Auchan is developing the project's retail component by converting the old Automatica factory into a modern shopping center.

(Photo: One United Properties Facebook Page)

[email protected]

