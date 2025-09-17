 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom to bring dividend yield this year to 9.1% with special disbursement

17 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom, the second largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on September 16 that the Board of Directors proposes to shareholders the distribution of a special dividend in a gross value of RON 0.0200 per share, equivalent to approximately RON 1.246 billion (EUR 250 million). The company’s market capitalisation reached RON 53 billion (EUR 10 billion).

The special dividend proposed by the Board would be paid for the fourth consecutive year and comes in addition to the basic dividend of RON 0.0444 per share, approved in April 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

If the proposal is validated by the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for October 23, shareholders will receive a total of RON 0.0644 per share this year, which translates into a total dividend yield of 9.1%.

OMV Petrom emphasized that the proposal complies with the dividend policy and recommendations regarding shareholder remuneration, having already been approved by the Supervisory Board. However, the final decision belongs to the shareholders gathered in the General Meeting.

Special dividends, introduced by the company in 2022 amid solid financial results and high liquidity, have become a constant tool for distributing additional profit to shareholders.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom to bring dividend yield this year to 9.1% with special disbursement

17 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom, the second largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on September 16 that the Board of Directors proposes to shareholders the distribution of a special dividend in a gross value of RON 0.0200 per share, equivalent to approximately RON 1.246 billion (EUR 250 million). The company’s market capitalisation reached RON 53 billion (EUR 10 billion).

The special dividend proposed by the Board would be paid for the fourth consecutive year and comes in addition to the basic dividend of RON 0.0444 per share, approved in April 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

If the proposal is validated by the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for October 23, shareholders will receive a total of RON 0.0644 per share this year, which translates into a total dividend yield of 9.1%.

OMV Petrom emphasized that the proposal complies with the dividend policy and recommendations regarding shareholder remuneration, having already been approved by the Supervisory Board. However, the final decision belongs to the shareholders gathered in the General Meeting.

Special dividends, introduced by the company in 2022 amid solid financial results and high liquidity, have become a constant tool for distributing additional profit to shareholders.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2025
Healthcare
Romanian paramedics team named best in the world
17 September 2025
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia launches Duster Pick-Up version
17 September 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects coup attempt charges, compares indictment to Trump case
17 September 2025
Defense
Violation of Polish and Romanian airspace means Russia is testing limits, German chancellor says
17 September 2025
Transport
Nine bids submitted to design new terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport
17 September 2025
Transport
HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026
17 September 2025
Macro
Romanian FinMin says public deficit of above 8% of GDP this year is currently discussed with EC
17 September 2025
Justice
Case involving ex-presidential candidate Călin Georgescu is “most serious in 35 years,” prosecutor general says