OMV Petrom to bring dividend yield this year to 9.1% with special disbursement

OMV Petrom, the second largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on September 16 that the Board of Directors proposes to shareholders the distribution of a special dividend in a gross value of RON 0.0200 per share, equivalent to approximately RON 1.246 billion (EUR 250 million). The company’s market capitalisation reached RON 53 billion (EUR 10 billion).

The special dividend proposed by the Board would be paid for the fourth consecutive year and comes in addition to the basic dividend of RON 0.0444 per share, approved in April 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported.

If the proposal is validated by the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for October 23, shareholders will receive a total of RON 0.0644 per share this year, which translates into a total dividend yield of 9.1%.

OMV Petrom emphasized that the proposal complies with the dividend policy and recommendations regarding shareholder remuneration, having already been approved by the Supervisory Board. However, the final decision belongs to the shareholders gathered in the General Meeting.

Special dividends, introduced by the company in 2022 amid solid financial results and high liquidity, have become a constant tool for distributing additional profit to shareholders.

