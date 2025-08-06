 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom putting special dividend on ice conveys cautious message to investors

06 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will decide by the end of September on the special dividend, based on the progress of the investment projects, the impact of the present and future fiscal reforms implemented by the government, and the market conditions, the company's CFO Alina Popa explained, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro

The company has usually paid such special dividends in addition to the normal dividend, and delaying the decision in this regard prompted certain anxiety among investors this year, Ziarul Financiar commented.

"A possible decision on the distribution of such a dividend will be made in the third quarter of 2025. It is a change that signals a more cautious approach, in a politically and economically tense year, but in which the company has major investment plans," Ziarul Financiar commented.

On June 14, 2022, OMV Petrom pleasantly surprised investors with a special dividend proposal and the promise that this type of distribution would continue in the coming years.

OMV Petrom's basic dividends for the 2024 financial year, amounting to RON 2.7 billion (+7.5% y/y per share), were paid starting June 3, 2025.

"Regarding the special dividends, we pay them in a favourable market environment and provided that our investment plans are funded," explained the company's CFO, Popa.

iulian@romnia-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom putting special dividend on ice conveys cautious message to investors

06 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will decide by the end of September on the special dividend, based on the progress of the investment projects, the impact of the present and future fiscal reforms implemented by the government, and the market conditions, the company's CFO Alina Popa explained, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro

The company has usually paid such special dividends in addition to the normal dividend, and delaying the decision in this regard prompted certain anxiety among investors this year, Ziarul Financiar commented.

"A possible decision on the distribution of such a dividend will be made in the third quarter of 2025. It is a change that signals a more cautious approach, in a politically and economically tense year, but in which the company has major investment plans," Ziarul Financiar commented.

On June 14, 2022, OMV Petrom pleasantly surprised investors with a special dividend proposal and the promise that this type of distribution would continue in the coming years.

OMV Petrom's basic dividends for the 2024 financial year, amounting to RON 2.7 billion (+7.5% y/y per share), were paid starting June 3, 2025.

"Regarding the special dividends, we pay them in a favourable market environment and provided that our investment plans are funded," explained the company's CFO, Popa.

iulian@romnia-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 August 2025
Tech
Eastern Romania: First self-service mobile phone repair shop opens in Iași
06 August 2025
Politics
State funerals for former president Ion Iliescu spark tensions within Romania’s ruling coalition
06 August 2025
Legal
Around 200 Romanian hotels join collective European lawsuit against Booking.com for alleged price fixing
06 August 2025
Politics
Romania’s controversial first democratic president Ion Iliescu dies without answering key questions
06 August 2025
Real Estate
Global Vision enters retail sector with EUR 10 mln investment in Oradea
06 August 2025
Politics
Romanian PM talks imminent local administration reforms package with municipalities
06 August 2025
Politics
State funerals held this week for Romania’s first post-communist president Ion Iliescu
05 August 2025
Politics
Romania’s first post-communist president Ion Iliescu dies at 95