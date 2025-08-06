OMV Petrom putting special dividend on ice conveys cautious message to investors

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will decide by the end of September on the special dividend, based on the progress of the investment projects, the impact of the present and future fiscal reforms implemented by the government, and the market conditions, the company's CFO Alina Popa explained, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The company has usually paid such special dividends in addition to the normal dividend, and delaying the decision in this regard prompted certain anxiety among investors this year, Ziarul Financiar commented.

"A possible decision on the distribution of such a dividend will be made in the third quarter of 2025. It is a change that signals a more cautious approach, in a politically and economically tense year, but in which the company has major investment plans," Ziarul Financiar commented.

On June 14, 2022, OMV Petrom pleasantly surprised investors with a special dividend proposal and the promise that this type of distribution would continue in the coming years.

OMV Petrom's basic dividends for the 2024 financial year, amounting to RON 2.7 billion (+7.5% y/y per share), were paid starting June 3, 2025.

"Regarding the special dividends, we pay them in a favourable market environment and provided that our investment plans are funded," explained the company's CFO, Popa.

iulian@romnia-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)