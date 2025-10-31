OMV Petrom posts mixed 9M results

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the main oil and gas producer in Romania, recorded mixed results in the first nine months of 2025, with revenues slightly increasing but profits declining compared to the previous year, according to a research note of Tradeville brokerage house published by Bursa.ro.

The performance was supported by higher volumes in the refining and gas segment, but was affected by lower crude oil prices and increased operating expenses, the brokerage house commented. The company maintains its focus on major investments in the Neptun Deep project and renewable energy initiatives, continuing to aim to provide attractive returns for shareholders.

OMV Petrom reported a net profit of RON 3.4 billion for the first nine months of 2025 – down 13% y/y but slightly above the target for the full year, according to Ziarul Financiar. Despite the lower profit, the company maintains its high margins and accelerates investments.

Revenues rose slightly by 1% y/y to RON 26.8 billion, supported by higher electricity volumes and the positive contribution of the electricity segment after the market deregulation in July 2025.

Quarterly net profit in Q3 rose by 4% y/y to RON 1.35 billion.

“In a lower oil price environment, our results reflect the benefits of business integration, with a positive impact from the increase in refining margin. However, signs of the economic slowdown have started to affect demand for fuels and natural gas,” said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)