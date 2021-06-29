Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 08:17
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

OMV Petrom invests EUR 70 mln to replace essential equipment at Petrobrazi refinery

29 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) will invest approximately EUR 70 million at the Petrobrazi refinery to replace certain facilities that are essential during the refining process.

These are the four Coke Drums that function at very high temperatures and help upgrade heavy components to superior products.

“We are constantly investing in modernizing the Petrobrazi refinery. The replacement of the Coke Drums is a project with a very high degree of technical and organizational complexity. The new units will have an important contribution to increasing the efficiency and safety of our operations,” said Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

The four Coke Drums are designed for a lifespan of over 20 years and 5,000 operating cycles and will be produced in Romania.

The weight of one coke drum is almost 200 tons, with a diameter of approximately 6 meters and a length/height of around 30 meters.

To replace the Coke Drums, the contractors will use a crane with a height of around 140 meters.

Depending on weather conditions, the crane could be seen from Bucharest.

The process of replacing the Coke Drums will take place between 2021 and 2023.

The Petrobrazi refinery has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 million tons per year. Starting 2005, OMV Petrom has invested approximately EUR 1.8 billion in modernizing the refinery, one third of this investment contributing to reducing its environmental impact.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 08:17
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

OMV Petrom invests EUR 70 mln to replace essential equipment at Petrobrazi refinery

29 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) will invest approximately EUR 70 million at the Petrobrazi refinery to replace certain facilities that are essential during the refining process.

These are the four Coke Drums that function at very high temperatures and help upgrade heavy components to superior products.

“We are constantly investing in modernizing the Petrobrazi refinery. The replacement of the Coke Drums is a project with a very high degree of technical and organizational complexity. The new units will have an important contribution to increasing the efficiency and safety of our operations,” said Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

The four Coke Drums are designed for a lifespan of over 20 years and 5,000 operating cycles and will be produced in Romania.

The weight of one coke drum is almost 200 tons, with a diameter of approximately 6 meters and a length/height of around 30 meters.

To replace the Coke Drums, the contractors will use a crane with a height of around 140 meters.

Depending on weather conditions, the crane could be seen from Bucharest.

The process of replacing the Coke Drums will take place between 2021 and 2023.

The Petrobrazi refinery has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 million tons per year. Starting 2005, OMV Petrom has invested approximately EUR 1.8 billion in modernizing the refinery, one third of this investment contributing to reducing its environmental impact.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars