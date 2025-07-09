 

Energy

OMV Petrom's hydrocarbon production down 7% y/y in Q2

09 July 2025

Hydrocarbon production of Romania's largest oil and gas producer, OMV Petrom, fell by 7.2% y/y in Q2, of which gas production fell by  6.4% y/y. Even though total gas sales decreased from 50 to 47 thousand boe/day, those to third parties increased from 6.53 TWh in the same quarter last year to 8 TWh. 

OMV Petrom extracted 102.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter of the year, of which 53.8 thousand boe/d was gas and 48.4 thousand boe/d was crude oil, down 6.4% and 4.9%, respectively, compared to production in the second quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year.

Gas production was slightly over 6.3% below that of the first quarter of the year.

Gas sales to third parties, of 8 TWh, however, recorded an increase of over 20% compared to those in the second quarter of last year.

Electricity production was low, at only 0.61 TWh, more than 2 times below the quarterly average of the last 3 quarters. Petrobrazi's refining margin was $10.27/barrel, above that of previous quarters.

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)

