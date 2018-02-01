OMV Petrom starts building EUR 18 mln fuel storage facility in western Romania

OMV Petrom, the biggest oil and gas group in Romania, has started building a new fuel storage facility near the city of Arad, in Western Romania.

The company will invest some EUR 18 million in this project, according to Arad mayor Gheorghe Falca. The municipality will also invest about EUR 1.5 million in an access road that will serve the storage facility and the industrial park that the municipality aims to develop around it.

“Arad will become a very attractive city for fuel intensive industries,” Falca said.

OMV Petrom, which is an integrated oil and gas group, has a network of 787 gas stations in Romania and neighboring countries, operating under the Petrom and OMV brands.

