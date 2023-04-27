Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom pays 7.4% dividend yield out of its record 2022 profit

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) shareholders decided on April 26 to distribute record dividends worth over RON 2.3 bln out of the profit derived in the financial year 2022. This amounts, however, to a dividend payout ratio of less than 25%.

Of the total dividend, over RON 480 mln will be distributed to the Romanian state, which owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 20.7% of the shares of OMV Petrom.

For a market capitalisation of nearly RON 31 bln, the dividend announced by the company results in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The state might receive from OMV Petrom the solidarity contribution, 60% of the 2022 profit in excess of the average profit in the previous four years, if the government’s emergency ordinance is enacted in the form as amended by the lawmakers. The bill, however, was returned to lawmakers by president Klaus Iohannis.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom pays 7.4% dividend yield out of its record 2022 profit

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) shareholders decided on April 26 to distribute record dividends worth over RON 2.3 bln out of the profit derived in the financial year 2022. This amounts, however, to a dividend payout ratio of less than 25%.

Of the total dividend, over RON 480 mln will be distributed to the Romanian state, which owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 20.7% of the shares of OMV Petrom.

For a market capitalisation of nearly RON 31 bln, the dividend announced by the company results in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The state might receive from OMV Petrom the solidarity contribution, 60% of the 2022 profit in excess of the average profit in the previous four years, if the government’s emergency ordinance is enacted in the form as amended by the lawmakers. The bill, however, was returned to lawmakers by president Klaus Iohannis.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world