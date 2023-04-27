OMV Petrom pays 7.4% dividend yield out of its record 2022 profit

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) shareholders decided on April 26 to distribute record dividends worth over RON 2.3 bln out of the profit derived in the financial year 2022. This amounts, however, to a dividend payout ratio of less than 25%.

Of the total dividend, over RON 480 mln will be distributed to the Romanian state, which owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 20.7% of the shares of OMV Petrom.

For a market capitalisation of nearly RON 31 bln, the dividend announced by the company results in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The state might receive from OMV Petrom the solidarity contribution, 60% of the 2022 profit in excess of the average profit in the previous four years, if the government’s emergency ordinance is enacted in the form as amended by the lawmakers. The bill, however, was returned to lawmakers by president Klaus Iohannis.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)