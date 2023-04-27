Romgaz shareholders approve 8.75% dividend yield

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian producer and supplier of natural gas Romgaz (BVB: SNG) informed the capital market about a decision passed at the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26 on the distribution of the profit in 2022, resulting in an 8.75% dividend yield based on the current share price.

Thus, out of a net result of RON 2.5 bln, RON 1.3 bln will be distributed to the shareholders in the form of dividends, more precisely, a total gross dividend of RON 3.42 per share. Compared to the trading price from BVB, the yield is 8.75%.

The actual payment of dividends is due to take place on July 27, 2023.

Romgaz's profit increased by 33% in 2022 compared to the previous year, while the business amounted to RON 13.4 bln, 128.6% more compared to 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)