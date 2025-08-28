OMV Petrom partners with Bucharest company to produce premium bitumen

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, will collaborate with Bucharest-based Bitum Truck to produce the company’s premium polymer modified bitumen.

The production process is patented by OMV and will be replicated in Romania. The product is used for long-lasting construction of roads and highways.

At the same time, OMV Petrom will collaborate with Unicom Holding from Galați to increase its storage capacity. Thus, the delivery time will be reduced to less than 24 hours.

“We all want the road infrastructure in Romania to be extensive, modern, and of high quality, and the availability of bitumen is essential. That is why we aim to double the amount of bitumen for the Romanian market by increasing storage capacity and by introducing a premium product, which is the key for long-lasting heavy traffic roads,” said Radu Căprău, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Refining and Marketing.

(Photo source: Dumitrina Andrusca/Dreamstime.com)