Business

OMV: Neptun Deep offshore project climbs up on group's agenda

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Neptun Deep offshore project, developed by OMV Petrom with Romgaz, has climbed up on the priority list of the company's main shareholder OMV, the head of the Austrian group, Alfred Stern, said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Stern explained that part of the group's strategy, which focused on chemistry and petrochemicals, was influenced by the latest developments in the energy market.

"Indeed, the current crisis made us think, and we made some changes and adjustments. The Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea was already an important project for us. But as you can imagine, it has moved even higher on our priority list at this point," Stern said.

Neptun Deep has moved upwards and downwards on OMV's priority list over the past years, as the Austrian group has expected better financial and commercial terms.

The Romanian authorities had to defer the calendar of the concession contract concerning the deadline for declaring the project as commercial. However, OMV Petrom will eventually have to make a commitment in this regard by the end of the year, minister of energy Virgil Popescu said.

As regards the final investment decision, it shouldn't be expected sooner than mid-2023, OMV Petrom CE Cristina Verchere said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

OMV: Neptun Deep offshore project climbs up on group's agenda

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Neptun Deep offshore project, developed by OMV Petrom with Romgaz, has climbed up on the priority list of the company's main shareholder OMV, the head of the Austrian group, Alfred Stern, said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Stern explained that part of the group's strategy, which focused on chemistry and petrochemicals, was influenced by the latest developments in the energy market.

"Indeed, the current crisis made us think, and we made some changes and adjustments. The Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea was already an important project for us. But as you can imagine, it has moved even higher on our priority list at this point," Stern said.

Neptun Deep has moved upwards and downwards on OMV's priority list over the past years, as the Austrian group has expected better financial and commercial terms.

The Romanian authorities had to defer the calendar of the concession contract concerning the deadline for declaring the project as commercial. However, OMV Petrom will eventually have to make a commitment in this regard by the end of the year, minister of energy Virgil Popescu said.

As regards the final investment decision, it shouldn't be expected sooner than mid-2023, OMV Petrom CE Cristina Verchere said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania