OMRO IFN, Part of Filbo Group, issues EUR 1.56 mln in bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

OMRO IFN, a key player in Romania’s microcrediting and financial technology sector, has successfully listed its third corporate bond issuance on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The new issue, totaling EUR 1.56 million, falls under the Multilateral Trading System and matures in 2029.

This latest bond issuance, identified under the ticker OMRO29E, carries a fixed annual interest rate of 10.5%, with each bond valued at EUR 100. It follows OMRO’s two previous successful listings:

OMRO25E (EUR 2 million, listed in 2020, reaching maturity in 2024)

OMRO26 (RON 10 million, maturing in 2027)

The bond issuance, exclusively subscribed by qualified investors, was intermediated by Goldring, a leading Romanian financial consultancy firm.

Commenting on the listing, Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, highlighted the growing interest in bond financing among Romanian businesses: “The beginning of the year on the capital market looks very promising, with an increasing number of bond listings by Romanian companies active in various sectors. OMRO IFN returns to the stock exchange with its third bond issue, planning to increase access to funding for small entrepreneurs. This contributes to the development of the local economy and strengthens the flexibility of Romania’s crediting sector.”

OMRO IFN, operating under the Filbo Group, has been a pioneer in digital financing solutions for small entrepreneurs. The company’s CEO, Georgiana Andrei, emphasized OMRO’s commitment to supporting business growth: “The success of our first two bond issues has allowed us to realize our vision—offering 100% online financing solutions and integrating new products such as invoicing and payment services. This new EUR 1.56 million issuance will further enable us to develop solutions that help small businesses thrive.”

Virgil Zahan, CEO of Goldring, echoed these sentiments, pointing out the strong performance of OMRO IFN in recent years. “Since OMRO IFN’s first bond issue five years ago, its loan portfolio has quadrupled, revenues have increased nearly sixfold, and active loans have doubled. Bond financing has been a powerful tool in driving this growth, and we believe this new issuance represents an attractive investment opportunity for investors.”

OMRO IFN has been actively expanding its fintech ecosystem. In 2024, its subsidiary Filbo Pay S.A. received an E-money license from the National Bank of Romania (BNR), marking a significant milestone. It became only the fourth company in Romania to secure such a license in the last six years.

Additionally, OMRO has secured RON 47 million in funding from major financial institutions, including Banca Transilvania, BNP Paribas, First Bank, CEC Bank, and ImpactEU, to further strengthen its lending capabilities.

The company’s financial structure also includes RON 11 million in equity, primarily held by Danube Capital SRL (84.5%) and Helenos SA Belgium (15.5%)—the latter being a pan-European private investment fund supporting social entrepreneurship.

